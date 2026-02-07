Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.6667.

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down from $204.00) on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,528.48. This trade represents a 61.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Gorzynski acquired 38,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,271,576.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 644,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,398,712.50. This trade represents a 6.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,174. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Systrade AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $55,966,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $40,999,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 185,281 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,146,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.6% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 532,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,296,000 after buying an additional 71,673 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMR stock traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $206.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,972. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $253.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of $526.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

