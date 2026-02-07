Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $726,718.65 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $726,718.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $805,898.10.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $913,284.75.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.44, for a total value of $1,038,147.60.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $1,049,568.45.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $966,633.15.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $905,926.35.

On Friday, January 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $926,085.30.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $1,024,503.90.

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,904.75.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,996,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,829. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.41, a PEG ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.15. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $92.32 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Trending Headlines about Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Atlassian Raises Annual Revenue Forecast (Reuters)

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Growth Target

Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Target Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes shares dipped despite the beat as investors worry cloud growth may slow and AI competition/feature rollouts elsewhere increase volatility. Investing.com: Shares Dip

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 71.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Atlassian by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.