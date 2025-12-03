Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $876,000 Position in Guild Holdings Company $GHLD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Price Performance

NYSE GHLD opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Guild Holdings Company has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $307.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.28 million. Guild had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.88%. Analysts forecast that Guild Holdings Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

