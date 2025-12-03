Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average is $131.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

