BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

