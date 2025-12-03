Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Financial Review

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance -24.19% 15.01% 6.02% Stellus Capital Investment 29.77% 10.72% 3.95%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance -$14.54 million -20.31 -$5.63 million ($0.67) -9.93 Stellus Capital Investment $104.74 million 3.36 $45.85 million $1.09 11.14

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Stellus Capital Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance. Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.8%. Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -197.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 146.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and Stellus Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 3 2 1 0 1.67 Stellus Capital Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than Horizon Technology Finance.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats Horizon Technology Finance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

