Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after purchasing an additional 389,490 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,230 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,788,000 after buying an additional 1,701,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,025,000 after buying an additional 2,400,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,925,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,783,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

