State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 20,275 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $669,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 65,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 132,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

