Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 299,222 Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATAT. Zacks Research raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

