Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,560 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Science Applications International by 38.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

