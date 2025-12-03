Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) & Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Critical Analysis

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mobile-health Network Solutions and Clover Health Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile-health Network Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clover Health Investments 1 3 2 0 2.17

Clover Health Investments has a consensus target price of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 57.63%. Given Clover Health Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Mobile-health Network Solutions has a beta of -2.64, meaning that its stock price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Clover Health Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A Clover Health Investments -3.29% -16.79% -9.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Clover Health Investments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile-health Network Solutions $7.65 million 0.28 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Clover Health Investments $1.37 billion 0.94 -$43.01 million ($0.11) -22.64

Mobile-health Network Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clover Health Investments.

Summary

Clover Health Investments beats Mobile-health Network Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures. In addition, it offers healthcare and wellness-related products through its online e-commerce platform; wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products to clinics; and MaNaCare, a platform that provides a range of corporate healthcare and wellness services, including GP, specialist and allied healthcare panel services, tele-consultation services, in-person clinics, on-site health screening, and online marketplace and forum, as well as wellness programs to corporate customers. Further, the company develops IT systems on mobile phone and web portals; operates pharmacies, clinics, and drug stores; and offers beauty and other personal care services, as well as other general medical and health services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

