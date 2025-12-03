NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Purchases 111,084 Shares of Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 111,084 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $679,834.08. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 22,682,566 shares in the company, valued at $138,817,303.92. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 310,964 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $1,844,016.52.

On Monday, December 1st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 205,160 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $1,241,218.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,094.90.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 285,502 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.46.

On Monday, November 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 445,109 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $2,488,159.31.

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $2,403,603.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,092,732.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,449.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. NextDecade Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.90.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 520.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $8,147,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $7,780,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,935,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 790,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 639,534 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextDecade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

