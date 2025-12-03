Norges Bank Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 575,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $125,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 38,164 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 375,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,665,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 278.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5%

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $174.78 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

