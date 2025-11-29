iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

