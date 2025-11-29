Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho raised Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $243,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 509,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,682.46. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $679,729.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,299.10. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,966 shares of company stock worth $10,356,678 in the last 90 days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

