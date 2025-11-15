Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,702 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 32.2% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.14. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

