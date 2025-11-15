KLA Corporation (KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 on December 2nd

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KLA to earn $32.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 2.4%

KLAC stock traded down $27.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,134.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $938.54. KLA has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $1,284.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a return on equity of 113.10% and a net margin of 33.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on KLA from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,135.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,154.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $820.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,241.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.