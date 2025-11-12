Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $93.53, with a volume of 809172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Ambarella Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,566 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $203,817.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,448.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $716,894.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,577.42. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

