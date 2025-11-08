VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.01 and traded as high as GBX 16.75. VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 16.30, with a volume of 21,767 shares changing hands.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.20.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 1.15 EPS for the quarter. VPC Specialty Lending Investments had a net margin of 126.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that VPC Specialty Lending Investments will post 5 EPS for the current year.
About VPC Specialty Lending Investments
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.
