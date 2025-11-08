Q4 Earnings Estimate for Ur-Energy Issued By Northland Capmk

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of URE opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$662.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 16.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

