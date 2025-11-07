Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vertiv by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vertiv by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $202.45.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen set a $210.00 price target on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

