Head to Head Contrast: GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) vs. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tilray Brands and GN Store Nord, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray Brands 2 3 2 0 2.00 GN Store Nord 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tilray Brands currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Tilray Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tilray Brands is more favorable than GN Store Nord.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray Brands $210.48 million 6.83 -$2.19 billion ($2.27) -0.56 GN Store Nord $2.61 billion N/A $143.26 million $2.63 19.06

This table compares Tilray Brands and GN Store Nord”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GN Store Nord has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray Brands. Tilray Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Tilray Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tilray Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray Brands and GN Store Nord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray Brands -258.54% -6.79% -5.30% GN Store Nord 5.19% 8.49% 2.99%

Volatility and Risk

Tilray Brands has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GN Store Nord beats Tilray Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

About GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

