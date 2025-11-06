Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 31st

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Great Elm Capital Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital Group has a payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital Group to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of GECC stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital Group has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Elm Capital Group ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GECC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on Great Elm Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.