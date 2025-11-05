Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 7,939 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $51,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,377,000 after acquiring an additional 221,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of TT stock opened at $432.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

