Simmons Bank Sells 442 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

