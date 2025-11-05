Enjin Coin (ENJ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $72.22 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $72.22 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,105.58 or 0.99669407 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,939,210,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,899,989,589 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.