Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $578,002.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,411.04. This trade represents a 38.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,253,783.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,577,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,625,873.34. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,553,712 shares of company stock valued at $211,008,498 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

