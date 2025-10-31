Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $163.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.4444.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $164.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

