Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total value of $559,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,740,087.76. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $244.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

