Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $25,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $243.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.73. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $247.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

