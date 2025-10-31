Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,891 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

