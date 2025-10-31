Insider Selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $1,299,604.44 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jabil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Jabil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,810,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,519,000 after buying an additional 65,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,133,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Jabil by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after buying an additional 1,313,338 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.