AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $468,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $38,588,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $18,140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 946,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.60. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $484,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,509.32. This represents a 22.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $996,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 221,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,880.98. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.