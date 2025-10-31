BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,084 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

