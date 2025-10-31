Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $3.13

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.1333.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. New Street Research set a $2.40 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,463 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,580 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 357.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,686,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 136.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,266,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $21,422,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%.The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

