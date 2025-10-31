AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 23.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $4,790,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $5,677,511 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.50.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $454.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.63. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $408.42 and a 1 year high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

