Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,633,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $270.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

