Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.5%

O opened at $58.34 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

