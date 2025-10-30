HomesToLife (HTLM) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HomesToLife to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HomesToLife and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A HomesToLife Competitors -2.77% -28.91% -1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HomesToLife and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 HomesToLife Competitors 73 546 319 58 2.36

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 26.32%. Given HomesToLife’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomesToLife and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $4.17 million -$1.67 million 318.00 HomesToLife Competitors $1.44 billion -$10.34 million 24.58

HomesToLife’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HomesToLife. HomesToLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HomesToLife rivals beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

