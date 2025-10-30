Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 21,471 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after purchasing an additional 540,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,849,000 after buying an additional 1,725,475 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

