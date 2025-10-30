Comparing Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and PetroQuest Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.07 million 0.70 -$5.57 million ($0.65) -1.94 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Profitability

Barnwell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetroQuest Energy. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroQuest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -34.01% -48.90% -22.57% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetroQuest Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

