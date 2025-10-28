Pullen Investment Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

