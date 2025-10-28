Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,002 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Five Below worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.84.

Five Below Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.74.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

