Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $539,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

