Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $570.57 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

