LifeWealth Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

LifeWealth Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.Altria Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

