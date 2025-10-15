Head to Head Analysis: DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) versus PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoorDash and PCCW”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $10.72 billion 10.78 $123.00 million $1.80 150.30 PCCW $4.81 billion 1.13 -$8.46 million N/A N/A

Profitability

DoorDash has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

This table compares DoorDash and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash 6.57% 9.56% 5.61% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DoorDash and PCCW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 13 22 2 2.70 PCCW 0 0 0 0 0.00

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $281.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than PCCW.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of DoorDash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoorDash beats PCCW on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; and mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

