Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $68.11.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

