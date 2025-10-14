Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $396,998,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after buying an additional 833,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,174,000 after buying an additional 778,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.