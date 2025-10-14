1,435 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $170.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.